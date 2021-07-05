Jorge Masvidal Targeting Fall Return, Open To Fighting Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal is pushing for a return this fall, and he may be looking to fight Colby Covington.

Masvidal was last seen in action back in April. He challenged Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight Championship in a rematch. Usman ended up knocking Masvidal out in the second round.

“Gamebred” has said he wants to get back to action this fall. While hyping up his Gamebred Fighting Championship promotion, Masvidal told reporters that it doesn’t matter who he gets next as long as the fighter is in the top five UFC welterweight rankings.

“It doesn’t matter. Whoever’s in the top five available in November, October, that’s who’s head I’m coming after.”

Masvidal has long expressed his desire to fight Nick Diaz. While he still wants the bout, it appears he’s now open to fighting Covington. Ariel Helwani has the scoop.

Spoke to Jorge Masvidal’s manager, Abraham Kawa, about what’s next for Masvidal. He said Masvidal is targeting a return in October/November against either Nick Diaz or Colby Covington. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 5, 2021

After losing his first bout to Usman back in July 2020, Masvidal dismissed Covington as a potential opponent. His reasoning was he felt that Covington wasn’t on his level or Usman’s.

Jorge Masvidal may not get Colby Covington next if UFC President Dana White sticks with his plan. The UFC boss says Covington will be next in line for a shot at Usman’s 170-pound gold. Back in December 2019, Usman stopped Covington via fifth-round TKO in one of the best fights that year. In fact, Usman vs. Covington won the MMA News 2019 Fight of the Year.