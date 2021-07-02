Julia Avila Willing To Compensate Daniel Cormier For Bloody Suit

Winning 3 out of her last 4 fights, Julia Avila is taking Daniel Cormier to the dry cleaners following her most recent win against Julija Stoliarenko.

After a spectacular performance against Stoliarenko at UFC Vegas 30, Julia Avila is starting to come into her own within the UFC. With the type of snap rarely found in the women’s divisions, she certainly stands out for her power.

Although, it wasn’t her power that got the job done at UFC Vegas 30, as the bantamweight secured a rear-naked-choke finish against Stoliarenko in the third round. Prior to her recent success, Avila went through some UFC growing pains in 2020. The “Raging Panda” took on Sijara Eubanks but lost the bout via unanimous decision last September.

Following one of the biggest wins of her career, Avila shared the moment of glory with former UFC double champ Daniel Cormier and embraced the commentator after her success. Once the rising contender found out she got blood all over the suit of Cormier, she jokingly mentioned that she would compensate him for a new suit or dry cleaning if necessary.

“But I would buy him a new suit,” Avila said in an interview with MyMMANews. “No, actually I felt so bad about that, and I do, and I will pay for your dry cleaning. And also, none of it’s my blood (giggles)…

“So, maybe she (Stoliarenko) could pay for that. I’m kidding.”

With a professional record of 9-2, it will be interesting to see what is next for the “Raging Panda”. At 33-years old, she is hitting her prime years to compete, and after her latest win, her UFC career is headed in the right direction.

Whom would you like to see Julia Avila face next in the Octagon?