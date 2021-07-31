Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler Targeted For UFC 268

Fight fans are finally getting what they’ve been asking for in Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports that Gaethje and Chandler have verbally agreed to collide before 2021 comes to a close.

Ohhhh boy. Here we go, folks. Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje). Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA). Verbally agreed, per sources.



UFC 268 PPV. No official date or venue for that PPV just yet, but the target is Nov. 6, Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/Z75u2nlmv2 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 30, 2021

Gaethje and Chandler have been trading barbs as of late. Chandler accused Gaethje of turning down a fight with him several times. Gaethje fired back, claiming Chandler was “talking out of his ass.”

Both Gaethje and Chandler are coming off losses in UFC Lightweight Title bouts. Gaethje was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in his bid for the gold back in October 2020. Chandler was stopped via TKO by Charles Oliveira back in May for the vacant gold.

Gaethje brings with him a pro MMA record of 22-3 and once held the PFL Lightweight Title. He’s only lost to Eddie Alvarez, Dustin Poirier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. As for Chandler, he’s 22-6 and is a former three-time Bellator Lightweight Champion.

Talks regarding UFC 268 have been heating up. The event could be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. A UFC Welterweight Title rematch between champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington is expected to headline the card.

How pumped are you for Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler?