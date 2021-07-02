Justin Jaynes Denies Betting On Himself Was A Publicity Stunt

Justin Jaynes is one audacious guy.

Jaynes made headlines leading up to his fight with Charles Rosa this past weekend when he revealed he had bet his whole fight purse on himself to win. However, this was not to be the case, as the American suffered a close split-decision loss, thus rendering his bout against Rosa the same as fighting for free.

After the loss, Jaynes posted on his social media that he had no regrets despite losing his fight purse but has since responded to the critics accusing him of trying to gain media attraction through a publicity stunt.

“That’s the crazy part because people keep saying, ‘This is a publicity stunt,’” Jaynes said in an interview with MMA Fighting. “Listen, I don’t care if you believe me. I don’t care if you don’t believe me. My family knows that I f*cking lost.”

Jaynes went on to explain how it could not have possibly a publicity stunt due to the reason that he would have been speaking about it for weeks prior to the fight.

“Don’t you think if this was a publicity stunt I would have been raving about this weeks prior?” said Jaynes. “There was no mention of it. I only mentioned it to the one podcast, Overtime Heroics, then ESPN picked it up and it went big. If this was a publicity stunt, I would have been going crazy about it the whole time. I only mentioned it a couple of times, and I barely touched on it when it did. I had no idea it was gonna get this kind of hype.”

Jaynes admitted that he likes to bet on MMA fights. And, well, sometimes you lose a bit of money, sometimes you win big. For Jaynes, he lost big. However, that didn’t sway him away from gambling on fights, and he said that he has no issue betting on himself again.

“It’s just another day in the office,” Jaynes said. “I was prepared, as I said, for all outcomes. Win or lose, whether I won the bet or lost the bet, I was prepared for all outcomes. Obviously, it doesn’t feel good. I gamble a lot… To come up short in a split decision really sucks, but it is what it is. I’m a grown man and I’ll pay my debts and on to the next. I still believe in myself and I would have no problem doing it again.”

Jaynes is now on a four-fight losing streak in the UFC, which could mean that the American is on the chopping block for the UFC to cut him. However, Jaynes maintains that he is confident about his future career and is putting all his efforts into it.

“Listen, I don’t know where my career’s gonna be next month,” he said. “I don’t collect a paycheck this month. These people don’t even understand how much I’ve risked to do what I do or to get where I’m at. My whole life has been an all-in situation. I come from a little town called Richmond, Michigan. I graduated with a hundred people.”

Would you be that confident to bet your fight purse for you to win in a fight that you were competing in?