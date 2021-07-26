Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 Set For UFC 268 In November

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 is on.

Usman will defend his UFC welterweight title against Covington to headline a UFC PPV card in November according to UFC president Dana White. The official date of the fight is unknown as is the location and venue. However, there is a strong possibility that the event could take place in New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

This will be the second time that the two fighters face off after Usman defeated Covington at UFC 245 back in December 2019. That was Usman’s first successful title defense, which he achieved by round 5 TKO in what many believe to be one of if not the best fight of 2019.

Since then, the champion has gone on to defend his belt three more times against the likes of Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns, the former of which he brutally knocked out in his last performance at UFC 261. His title defenses have gone from strength to strength with many complimenting his improved striking prowess under Coach Trevor Wittman.

Ranked as the #1 welterweight contender, Covington has only fought once since his loss to Usman in a victory over former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a dominant showing back in September 2020. Apparently, this was enough to warrant the American a title shot according to Dana White. In the time since this victory, Covington switched training camps to work with MMA Masters, spearheaded by Cesar Carneiro and Daniel Valverde.

Who do you think will win the rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington?