Kevin Holland vs Kyle Daukaus Set To Fight On Oct. 2

Kevin Holland‘s looking to come back with a vengeance.

Holland is expected to face Kyle Daukaus in an exciting middleweight clash on a UFC Fight Night card scheduled for Oct. 2. MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin first reported the matchup after multiple sources from both Daukaus’ and Holland’s team confirmed the news.

After having an amazing 2020 where Holland went 5-0, tying the UFC record for most wins in a calendar year, “Trailblazer” fell to a two-fight losing skid this year against Derek Brunson and recent title challenger Marvin Vettori. In both fights, Holland was soundly beaten, bringing to light an obvious flaw in his fighting style: his takedown defense. Holland was taken down multiple times in both fights, and a lot of times did not show much urgency to get back up.

After displaying a glaring chink in the armor, Holland has since sought out help from former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier to improve his wrestling and has now joined the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California. Holland will look to replicate the success he had in 2020 as the trail back to victory will start come October.

Facing off with him is Daukaus, who has not had the best of starts to his UFC career, going 1-2 in his last three. The American was last seen in action against Phil Hawes in May, where he lost a unanimous decision. Daukaus came in as an undefeated prospect in the UFC competing in promotions such as Cage Fury Fighting Championships and Ring of Combat and will be looking to get back to winning ways against Holland, which would easily be the biggest high-profile win of his career. A win against Holland could propel the American into the UFC rankings.

Who do you see winning this matchup? Do you think Kevin Holland will have improved his takedown defense?