Kevin Lee vs Sean Brady Gets Rebooked For August 28 Fight Night

Kevin Lee’s welterweight return against Sean Brady has a new date.

First reported by MMA reporter Nolan King, the fight between Kevin Lee and Sean Brady that was originally scheduled for UFC 264 next weekend will now take place on August 28. There is currently no main event announced for this card.

The fight between Lee and Brady was announced back in May, but last week it was revealed that The Motown Phenom had to withdraw from the bout due to a minor injury. This will be Lee’s first bout since losing to current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in March 2020. It will also be only the second welterweight bout of Lee’s MMA career, with the first being a 2019 loss to Rafael dos Anjos.

Sean Brady is touted as one of the biggest prospects in the welterweight division. At only 28 years old and less than two full years in the UFC, Brady has already copped a spot in the top 15, currently sitting at #14, a number that matches his spotless professional record of 14-0. A victory over Lee would be the biggest, highest-profile win of Brady’s career, and that’s worth the wait of another month.

With the new home for this fight, the updated lineup for the August 28 UFC Fight Night event is as follows:

Kevin Lee vs. Sean Brady

Sara McMann vs. Ketlen Vieira

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Makhmud Muradov

Joselyne Edwards vs. Zarah Fairn

Kevin Croom vs. Marcelo Rojo

Mario Bautista vs. Guido Canneti

Jamall Emmers vs. Pat Sabatini

Dustin Jacoby vs. Darren Stewart Tracy Cortez vs. J.J. Aldrich

