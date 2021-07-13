Khabib Believes McGregor’s UFC 264 Injury Was Divine Intervention

Khabib Nurmagomedov is of the belief that Conor McGregor‘s leg injury at UFC 264 was a case of divine intervention.

It is no secret that former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is a religious man. He has always given praise to God (Allah) throughout his career and believes that everything he’s achieved is due to the will of God.

Naturally, Khabib’s belief in the all-pervasive divinity of a higher power applies to everyone, not only himself. And sometimes, Khabib believes, God may choose to get involved to bring negative consequences down upon someone in order to teach a larger lesson. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Khabib expressed that this is precisely what happened to Conor McGregor at UFC 264 when he broke his lower leg.

“(There’s) always (going to) be there something superior – more powerful – than we have,” Nurmagomedov said. “Sometimes when people become, ‘I’m this, I can do this. I’m smart because I’m strong.’ God always going to make you humble.

(via Ed Mullholland/Zuffa LLC)

“I saw yesterday or two days ago, I saw his coach’s interview like, ‘I don’t understand how this happened. He’s a strong young, strong man and he broke his foot, I don’t understand.’ Everything from God. You have to become humble. When you become rich, when you become strong, when you become famous and then you think this is because of myself? God going to make you humble.”

Khabib had already stated after the fight that “good always defeats evil” in reference to Poirier’s win over McGregor. And after sharing his views on how God’s will was served in the main event, the champion again reiterated how much satisfaction he personally took in watching how the UFC 264 main event unfolded.

“I really enjoy this fight,” Nurmagomedov said. “I’m really happy with Dustin Poirier. I think he deserve title shot, and I think he deserve to be UFC lightweight champion right now.”