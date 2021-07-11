Khabib, Floyd Mayweather & Jake Paul Revel In Conor McGregor’s UFC 264 Loss

There are three people who took great pleasure in watching Conor McGregor lose in the UFC 264 main event and each for very different reasons.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Floyd Mayweather, and Jake Paul all reveled in Conor McGregor’s loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The fact that it was a gruesome lower-leg injury that had the Irishman hospitalized and carted off on a stretcher did nothing in the way of inducing sympathy from these three men. On the contrary, they all took to social media to celebrate but each from a different angle.

For Khabib, it was philosophical; for Floyd “Money” Mayweather, true to his nickname, it was financial; and for Jake Paul, it was strictly comical.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s celebration of McGregor’s downfall was due to the better man winning, not just “better” from a competitive standpoint but from a moral one.

Good always defeats evil.Very happy for Dustin Poirier, I hope you will get the belt end of the year Posted by Khabib "the Eagle" Nurmagomedov on Saturday, July 10, 2021

“Good always defeats evil. Very happy for Dustin Poirier, I hope you will get the belt end of year,” Khabib wrote.

Floyd Mayweather also sent happy words Poirier’s way, with the boxing legend thanking Poirier for making him even richer after delivering the habitual gambler a winning ticket.

Finally, Jake Paul’s celebrations have not been limited to one post. In fact, by the time you are reading this, he may have tweeted out multiple other celebratory tweets about McGregor’s plight.

Conor McGregor’s history with Khabib and Mayweather has been documented, but what makes Paul different is that McGregor has never directly engaged Paul in any way whatsoever. But this isn’t stopping Paul from continuing to troll and provoke McGregor every opportunity he gets.

Jake Paul Has A Good Laugh At McGregor’s Expense

Ahead of UFC 264, long before McGregor suffered an injury or a loss at the event, Paul held a pre-game to his celebration party, if you will, by unveiling a $100,000 “Sleepy McGregor” chain.

New $100k Sleepy Mcgregor Chain pic.twitter.com/Aqcsk6feZk — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 10, 2021

When the outcome of the UFC 264 main event unfolded, Paul would release another tweet referencing back to the custom chain.

SLEEPY MCGREGOR !! — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

“SLEEPY MCGREGOR!!”

The YouTuber would then offer Dustin Poirier his very own “Sleepy McGregor” chain as a gift.

aye @DustinPoirier want me to ship this to you?



$100k gift from me



I think you deserve it



lmk pic.twitter.com/4syOBL2vBJ — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

“aye @DustinPoirier want me to ship this to you? $100k gift from me I think you deserve it lmk.”

Fans will be quick to point out that Paul’s motive for this incessant trolling of McGregor is clearly intended to provoke him into a future bout, which Paul has stated would be his dream fight.

Now, according to Paul, even if this fight were to happen, the value for it has now dropped drastically, as indicated by his readjusted offer to the Irishman.

My new offer for Conor Mcgregor is $23 dollars — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

“My new offer for Conor Mcgregor is $23 dollars,” Paul wrote.

Paul then capped off his Twitter onslaught by posting a video of McGregor predicting that Poirier would be “took out on a stretcher.” This, of course, was Paul’s way of pointing out the irony of McGregor being the one to be wheeled out of the T-Mobile Arena on a stretcher instead.

This loss marks the fourth defeat in five fights for McGregor, including the boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather in 2017. Of all these defeats, this second loss to Dustin Poirier will be the hardest for McGregor to bounce back from physically and psychologically. Before he even has the chance to attempt to do so, Khabib, Mayweather, and Jake Paul have decided to savor this moment while he is down.