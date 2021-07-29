Khabib Named Most Popular Russian Personality According To Forbes

Khabib Nurmagomedov has risen above all other Russian athletes and celebrities on the star rating list according to Forbes.

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is continuing to rise both professionally inside the sport of MMA and out. Since walking away from fighting last year, Nurmagomedov has made the switch to coaching and has started some big business opportunities in his home country of Russia. His popularity is soaring; and now according to Forbes, he is the biggest star among Russian-born personalities.

According to the publication, “The Eagle” has risen above all other Russian athletes and celebrities in social media follows and references in media. There are 50 names on the list, and only one of those people beat out Khabib in turns of pay, and that was hockey star, Alexander Ovechkin. Although Ovechkin has more in the financial department, Nurmagomedov was placed ahead of him due to social media follows and his popularity in the media.

It is no doubt that Khabib Nurmagomedov’s rise to stardom got a huge push when he fought and beat Conor McGregor. To this day, McGregor is still taunting him and keeping his name in the media. Following a successful undefeated career, however, Nurmagomedov doesn’t need McGregor to keep him relevant. He is doing quite well on his own.

Since retiring from MMA, Khabib has taken some of his younger training partners under his wing. Stepping in as coach for his late father, Nurmagomedov can very often be seen cage side at UFC events with protege Islam Machkachev and at Bellator with his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov has also taken control of his own MMA organization aptly called Eagle Fighting Championships. He is hoping to hold this as a feeder league to the UFC and continue to be a force in rising the sport of MMA in both his hometown of Daegastan and in Russia.

What do you think of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s continued rise after his retirement from MMA?