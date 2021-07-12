Khabib Nurmagomedov Wins An ESPY Award For Best MMA Fighter 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov can add another trophy to his collection after winning the award for Best MMA Fighter at the ESPYs.

On Saturday night, ESPN held their annual ESPY awards recognizing the best sports athletes and moments. The award winners were honored at The Rooftop at Pier 17, Seaport in New York City.

Despite retiring from the sport of MMA in 2020, Nurmagomedov has yet again proved to be levels ahead of everyone in his field. The other nominees for the Best MMA Fighter award were reigning UFC champions Francis Ngannou, Amanda Nunes, and Rose Namajunas.

Nurmagomedov retired from MMA undefeated as the undisputed UFC lightweight champion (29-0) after defending his belt successfully for the third time against Justin Gaethje in October 2020. “The Eagle submitted Gaethje with a triangle choke in the second round. His last performance was so impressive that it was enough to win him an ESPY award despite competing only once that year.

Do you agree with Khabib winning the ESPY award for Best MMA Fighter?