Khabib Plays UFC Matchmaker With Epic Idea For 2022 Bout

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has a grand idea for a bout in 2022.

It’s no secret that Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest fighters to ever grace the Octagon. He’s also taken on the role of coach and is even a promoter with Eagle Fighting Championship. While Khabib is a man of many talents, perhaps adding UFC matchmaker isn’t a bad idea.

Take a look at this suggestion from Nurmagomedov for a UFC showdown next year.

Yan vs TJ

“Yan vs TJ 2022 in Russia.”

Of course, Nurmagomedov is talking about Petr Yan and TJ Dillashaw. Yan lost the UFC Bantamweight Title to Aljamain Sterling back in May via DQ when he kneed a downed Sterling to the face. Dillashaw is fresh off a split decision win over Cory Sandhagen after being away from action since early 2019 due to a two-year suspension.

Back in June, Nurmagomedov weighed in on Yan’s DQ loss during an interview with UFC Russia.

“Speaking about Yan, yes, he made a huge mistake. It cost him the belt. Anyway, if Petr properly does his homework, he will benefit a lot from this. First of all, he needs to continue his training process and to stay hungry and focused. I think he will be given a fight this year, or even a rematch, and he deserves it. Anyways, I think he needs it, and it will help him a lot. I hope he finds a way to use it for his own advantage. We will see it when he gets a rematch and will take the belt. I think that’s the way it should be. Just like in a good Turkish TV show, there is always a happy end.”

Yan will take on Sterling a second time on October 30. The bout will be featured on the UFC 267 card.