Khabib Predicts McGregor Would Lose Again To Both Poirier And Diaz

Khabib Nurmagomedov has predicted that Conor McGregor will return to action unsuccessfully when he recovers from his broken leg.

Khabib’s comments come just days after McGregor suffered a second consecutive loss to Dustin Poirier this year. In the headlining fight of UFC 264, held inside Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, the Irish superstar suffered a grimace-worthy broken leg towards the end of the opening round.

(via John Locher/AP)

Having suffered a leg injury on the same gruesome level as the likes of Anderson Silva, Corey Hill, and, most recently, Chris Weidman, Khabib doesn’t believe McGregor can ever be the same fighter again.

While speaking with ESPN MMA, “The Eagle” suggested it wasn’t the defeat that will hinder the Irishman’s return, but the damage the injury will have on one important aspect of MMA.

“Without broken legs, yes. But with broken legs, never. Because he’s never gonna kick (the) same,” the former UFC Lightweight Champion suggested.

Khabib added that McGregor will likely return to action when he has fully recovered from his injury. However, he expects his former rival to lose again if placed in a fourth fight with Dustin Poirier or if he completes a trilogy with Nate Diaz.

“UFC have to take from (McGregor) all juice. When he come back, if you want to come back, OK, make him fight one more time with Dustin Poirier and finish this guy, and that’s it…

“Or maybe make him fight Nate [Diaz], OK. But both of them, I think he’s gonna lose.”

But despite being one of many to revel in McGregor’s UFC 264 defeat, Khabib acknowledged the former double champion’s value to the UFC and suggested that the promotion should rinse his worth for as long as they possibly can.

“UFC (promoted) him, UFC (made) him, it was big platform where Conor become big star, right? OK, they have to take from him all juice”

Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s take on Conor McGregor’s possible return to action when he’s recovered?