Khabib Shoots Down Possibility Of Oliveira Luring Him Out Of Retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov says the possibility of fighting UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira won’t bring him out of retirement.

Khabib announced his departure from the sport of MMA last October following his dominant victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Despite the UFC’s best efforts, his decision was made official earlier this year. After three title defenses, Khabib vacated the lightweight gold and Brazil’s Oliveira was there to take advantage.

But despite many suggesting that Oliveira’s immense skill on the ground, along with his ever-improving striking game, would make him a tough matchup for Khabib, the Russian legend says the possibility of a bout with the Brazilian isn’t enough to lure him back to the Octagon.

During an interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, “The Eagle” addressed his future and reiterated his desire to remain retired from MMA.

“I’m gonna say at that time it was Khabib’s time. Now it’s Charles’ time,” said Khabib. “I’m not going to just jump to the media and say, ‘Oh, I’m gonna come back and fight with this guy.’ This is not interesting for me.” (h/t Bleacher Report)

Despite the likes of Dana White continuing to push for Khabib’s return to MMA, the Dagestani has previously explained why he called an end to his in-cage career at the age of 32.

“I have achieved almost everything in this sport and there isn’t someone I would like to fight now,” Khabib told Sport24. “A lot of people don’t want to understand my side. I don’t see that yet. I train for myself. If we talk about all my business projects that are planned, fights are not in these plans.” (h/t MMA Mania)

After over a decade in the promotion, Charles Oliveira finally had UFC gold wrapped around his waist this year. At UFC 262 in May, “Do Bronx” came back from extreme early adversity to knock out Michael Chandler in the second round of their headlining championship fight.

After Dana White confirmed the winner of the UFC 264 trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier would be next in line for the title, it appears that “the Diamond” will almost certainly be the first challenger to Oliveira’s lightweight belt later this year.

How do you think Charles Oliveira would fare against the great Khabib Nurmagomedov?