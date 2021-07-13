LIVE STREAM: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Kick-Off Press Conference

The time has arrived for the kick-off press conference to hype up the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley showdown.

On August 29, Paul will enter the boxing ring a third time to take on former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley. It’s Woodley’s chance to get one over on the YouTuber, who knocked out his longtime friend and training partner, Ben Askren.

Paul vs. Woodley will be held in Cleveland, Ohio. This is Paul’s hometown. It’ll be a 10-round boxing match that’ll be broadcast live on Showtime PPV.

Woodley recently told Fight Hub TV that he feels Paul’s aggressive style will play into his hands (h/t MMAFighting).

“When people press me, they get knocked the f*ck out, every single time. Who’s pressed me and not got knocked out? When I sat back and I let people in on the fight and I let people be like, ‘Ah, I’m waiting on Tyron to do what he normally does’ and when I didn’t do it, it gave them the confidence and courage to walk down. Then they’ve got a chance.”

Woodley has aligned himself with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in preparation for the bout. Paul is not impressed as he sarcastically posted, “shiver me timbers” on social media then meme’d it up at the expense of Woodley and Mayweather.

Paul told Brendan Schaub of Food Truck Diaries that he feels Woodley will shell up once he tastes his punching power.

“I think as soon as I touch him, his body is going to go back to that losing mentality, the fight or flight and he’s not gonna wanna sit there and fight. I don’t know, I just see that that’s why I’ve been saying two rounds. I’m too sharp, I’m too fast, I’m too powerful and he has 85 days to do this, learn how to box, and unlearn all those bad habits.”

The kick-off press conference will begin today (July 13) at 4 p.m. ET. You can catch the live stream below.