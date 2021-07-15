Logan Paul Details Phone Call From Dana White Ahead Of UFC 264

Logan Paul was set to fly to Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon ahead of UFC 264 to attend the card. Yet, in the morning, he got a cold call from UFC president, Dana White.

Paul had tickets for the card that saw Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor have their highly-anticipated trilogy bout. A ton of celebrities were set to be in attendance and on the day of the event, White called Paul to give him some better news regarding his tickets.

“I answer, and I’m not sure what to expect,” Paul said on his podcast “IMPAULSIVE” about the call (via Mirror). “Jake’s p***ed him off, him and Jake have an ongoing feud. But I’ve come out publicly and said I love Dana White, always have always will, he’s a ruthless businessman, the head honcho, but I’m not sure how he feels about me.

Dana White, Jake Paul

“By default, my relationship with my brother will always take precedence but if I can be cool with someone I will,” Paul continued. “So he calls me up and says ‘hey man, is this Logan’, and I’m like ‘yeah what’s up Dana’, and he explains that we’ve got two tickets, but he says he has better ones. These seats are in what’s called ‘billionaire’s row’, and he says I’ll have a much better experience, and I’m like flabbergasted and honored. Dana White is accommodating me, this is fantastic, and I’m like ‘sure’, I told him ‘thanks Dana,’ and I hung up and Jake is like ‘that was weird.'”

As Logan Paul says, the call was no doubt a surprise, as Dana White and his brother Jake have a feud. White has taken shots at Jake, but Logan admitted on his podcast he always liked White and admires him. He also said they were in a group chat with him and other celebrities.

What do you make of Dana White calling Logan Paul to upgrade his seats at UFC 264?