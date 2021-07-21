Logan Paul Was More Worried About Jake vs. Askren Than Woodley

Logan Paul admits that he was actually more nervous before his brother, Jake, fought Ben Askren than he is for the Tyron Woodley fight.

On August 29, Jake will go one-on-one with Woodley in a boxing match. Woodley is a former UFC Welterweight Champion. Jake is fresh off a first-round TKO finish over Woodley’s longtime friend and training partner, Ben Askren.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Logan explained why he isn’t worried about Jake’s upcoming bout with Woodley.

“Not in the slightest. I was more worried about Ben Askren. I swear to God. This kid’s 60 days out from the fight, I watched him spar, he’s so fucking good.”

Logan says he isn’t discrediting Woodley’s abilities, but he feels Jake is on another level.

“No, (Woodley’s) a great striker, just, like…it’s over, bro.”

As far as a prediction goes, Logan said the following.

“Probably 3rd or 4th-round knockout.”

The Paul brothers haven’t been shy diving into the world of boxing. Logan recently took on boxing Hall of Fame elect Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout. Logan survived the full eight rounds and no official winner was declared.

Woodley is able to box with Paul after fighting out of his UFC contract. “The Chosen One” wrapped up his time with the UFC on a four-fight skid. He hasn’t won a combat sports bout since September 2018. He’s hoping to remind fight fans of his dominant ways.

Jake is 3-0 as a pro boxer. He’s scored victories over Askren, former NBA star Nate Robinson, and fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib.