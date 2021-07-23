Macy Chiasson Out Of UFC Vegas 32 Co-Main Event Against Aspen Ladd

UFC Vegas 32 is now in need of a new co-main event.

MMA News has learned that Macy Chiasson has withdrawn from her co-main event bout against Aspen Ladd that was scheduled for UFC Vegas 32 this Saturday. There are currently no further details on the nature of the injury. A replacement is not expected to be sought to face Ladd, but this has not yet been confirmed. As of this writing, there also is no word on what will serve as the new co-main event for the card.

In what was meant to be a bout between two top-10 bantamweights, #3-ranked Aspen Ladd will have to wait a little longer to pull herself closer to a title shot and return to competition after undergoing surgery for a torn ACL and MCL. Ladd has not competed since December of 2019 when she defeated Yana Kunitskaya via TKO.

Macy Chiasson is currently on a two-fight winning streak, most recently defeating the now-retired Marion Reneau in March at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Holland. MMA News will let you know if this fight is rebooked or if Ladd is paired with another opponent for this event or in another card in the near future.

With this cancellation, the updated lineup for UFC Vegas 32 is as follows:

MAIN CARD (7:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Raulian Paiva vs. Kyler Phillips

Darren Elkins vs. Darrick Minner

Maycee Barber vs. Miranda Maverick

Randy Costa vs. Adrian Yanez

PRELIMINARY CARD (3:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Brendan Allen vs. Puna Soriano

Ian Heinisch vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Mickey Gall vs. Jordan Williams

Julio Arce vs. Andre Ewell

Sijara Eubanks vs. Elise Reed

Diana Belbita vs. Hannah Goldy