Marion Reneau “Knew” Tate Was Unretiring Before Their Fight Was Made

It comes as no surprise to Marion Reneau that Meisha Tate is returning to the UFC Octagon.

Retirement in MMA is not always a permanent thing. In fact, lately, it is more of a break than a means to an end. The latest UFC fighter to be making their return to the cage is a former champion, Meisha Tate. She will be making her return at UFC on ESPN 26 against Marion Reneau. While some might have been surprised by Tate’s impromptu return, Reneau was not.

Reneau sat down with MMA News to discuss her upcoming fight with Tate.



“Oh, I knew she was coming out,” Reneau told James Lynch. “I had followed her, and certain cues that she was doing, certain things that she was doing and things like that, she wants to fight again. She’s coming out.”

Although Reneau may have known Tate was looking for a return, she didn’t know she would be the one to welcome her back. Reneau herself has years of experience behind her. This is, by no means an easy night for Tate and Reneau is preparing for the Tate of old.

“I go in there thinking she’s the Black belt in jiu-jitsu phenom, the black belt in wrestling, and the black belt of stand up. And so I go in there with a high-alert understanding that I need to bring my A-game as well.”

Reneau is coming into this fight, losing four in a row against some of the toughest the UFC has to offer. Now heading towards the end of her career, Reneau can put an exclamation point on her last bout with a win over a former UFC champion. Reneau said she applauded the UFC matchmakers for setting up Tate’s return fight with her retirement fight. Although these two fighters are heading in different directions, career-wise, it will be an all-out brawl to get that important win.

