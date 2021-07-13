Mariya Agapova vs. Sabina Mazo Set To Fight On Oct. 9

Mariya Agapova returns against Sabina Mazo on a UFC Fight Night card set for October 9th.

The flyweight matchup was first reported by MMA Junkie. Both sides have signed the contract to make the fight official. The location and venue are unknown at this current time; however, it is likely the bout will take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, as is the case with all UFC Fight Night cards.

Agapova (9-2) was last seen in action back in August last year when she was coming off a massive upset loss to Shana Dobson. Agapova was a massive betting favorite coming into the bout, as many expected her to dust Dobson. However, the underdog scored a sensational second-round TKO to secure the win.

Shana Dobson Pulling Off The Upset Victory Over Mariya Agapova At UFC Vegas 7

Prior to her loss, Agapova was riding high on a three-fight winning streak against the likes of Marilia Santos and Hannah Cifers, all coming by way of a first-round finish and earning performance of the night honors.

After suffering a loss to Dobson, however, the 24-year-old went on a downward spiral stemming from allegations that she had been kicked out of American Top Team due to drug use and violent behavior, allegations that were denied by her manager. She soon joined MMA Masters shortly after.

Sabina Mazo. Credit: UFC.com.

Agapova will look to bounce back from her devastating loss against 24-year-old Mazo, who is also coming off a loss against Alexis Davis back in February. Mazo’s loss to Davis was at bantamweight, which is not her natural weight class, as she looks to drop back down to flyweight for this upcoming fight. Prior to her loss, Mazo was also on a three-fight winning streak against the likes of JJ Aldrich, Justine Kish, and common opponent, Shana Dobson.

The UFC Fight Night on October 9th lineup includes:

Marina Rodriguez vs. Mackenzie Dern

Felipe Colares vs. Chris Gutierrez

Mariya Agapova vs. Sabina Mazo

Who do you think has the edge in this women’s flyweight matchup?