Mariya Agapova’s Manager Denies Drug Use Led To ATT Exit

Mariya Agapova’s team has denied troubling claims from Maryna Moroz.

Agapova was once Moroz’s teammate at American Top Team. Recently, Agapova was ousted from ATT and Moroz claims it was due to drug use and violent threats. Here’s what Moroz told MMA Vestnik (h/t Sport-Express.ru).

“She says, ‘I don’t have money for food, I don’t have this. Oh, help me out’. She wrecked her car in a drugged state. All in all, a very interesting person… She got kicked out of two [gyms], and at American Top Team (ATT) she threatened the guys, and it was caught on camera. She was under the influence of drugs, she threatened the guys, and she was kicked out of the gym. Because she was threatening to stab and so forth. Also stalked the wife of a fighter, who is pregnant — she also threatened to stab. In general, the police called her four times already here. She broke the doors… And that’s it — Maria Agapova, the UFC junkie.”

Alex Davis, the manager of Agapova, told MMAFighting.com that allegations of drug use are false.

“Mariya went through some difficult moments. She was all alone [in the United States], but now she’s been through therapy, she’s much better and she’s already training for a fight. It had nothing to do with drugs. Absolutely nothing.

“This is Mariya’s private life that we’re not going to make an issue to make her private life public. She came to the states from Kazakhstan, she went through some difficult moments, she had some crises, she got therapy, she’s doing very, very well now. She’s already training for a fight. There’s no drugs. It has nothing to do with it.”

Agapova was last seen inside the Octagon back in August 2020. She was on the receiving end of a massive upset TKO loss to Shana Dobson. Going into that fight, Agapova was a -1400 betting favorite.

As it stands, Agapova has a pro MMA record of 9-2. She is 1-1 under the UFC banner. Agapova had first been seen on Dana White‘s Tuesday Night Contender Series back in July 2019. She was defeated by Tracy Cortez via unanimous decision.