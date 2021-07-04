Maryna Moroz Lays Into Agapova With Troubling Claims

UFC women’s flyweight Maryna Moroz has made a host of troubling claims against her former training partner Mariya Agapova.

Moroz, who boasts a 5-3 UFC record, trains at the famed American Top Team gym in Coconut Creek, Florida, alongside the likes of Dustin Poirier, Jorge Masvidal, Edson Barboza and Joanna Jędrzejczyk. But one of the 29-year-old’s former teammates certainly appears to have caused a stir during her time there.

During a lengthy interview with Russian publication MMA Herald, Moroz revealed some of the disturbing actions and moments that she saw from Agapova during their time as training partners.

“She says, ‘I don’t have money for food, I don’t have this. Oh, help me out’. She wrecked her car in a drugged state. All in all, a very interesting person… She got kicked out of two [gyms], and at American Top Team (ATT) she threatened the guys, and it was caught on camera. She was under the influence of drugs, she threatened the guys, and she was kicked out of the gym. Because she was threatening to stab and so forth. Also stalked the wife of a fighter, who is pregnant — she also threatened to stab. In general, the police called her four times already here. She broke the doors… And that’s it — Maria Agapova, the UFC junkie,” Moroz said via translation (h/t Sport Express).

The Ukrainian added that Agapova struggled with jealousy while she trained out of ATT. Moroz went on to describe the 24-year-old’s reaction to being kicked out of the gym.

“She was always going out — she wanted to go out all the time. And she started to get mad and freak out at everyone — like some kind of jealousy. She started threatening the guy, and he’s got a wife. And she started threatening his pregnant wife, texting her that she would stab her. Then at ATT, she hit on some guy. But it was all caught on video, and the owners of American Top Team kicked her out. Everyone got together and told her to pack her things and leave. And she started throwing herself at them, threatening them. I don’t know all the nuances, but I know there was a video of her throwing herself at people and threatening. They kicked her out. Then there were rumors that she was kicked out of [another gyn] as well. She was throwing herself at someone again in an inadequate state,” revealed Moroz.

In another concerning revelation, Moroz claimed that Agapova would tell others that she was planning to deliberately hurt and injure the 29-year-old during training. That was despite her best efforts to steer clear of the Kazakhstani flyweight.

“Since I trained with Mariya Agapova, I know a lot about her,” Moroz said. “I never said anything bad about her, but just stayed away from this person, because this person leads such a lifestyle — very bad. Mariya Agapova likes to take it seriously and she wasn’t even hiding [her weed smoking], she came and told me about it. She is such an open girl, but I would just listen and leave. But what she said, that she’d break everything [on] me, she wanted to hurt me on purpose [in training]… Because I didn’t support her in one thing by saying ‘Mariya, you have to think. You’re either an athlete or you’re walking around.’

“And she started telling everyone around her that she was going to break something on purpose at practice — to injure me. But when you tell everyone around you that you’re going to do something bad, then that’s what happens to you. That’s what happened to her — she got hurt herself.”

It’s clear from Maryna Moroz’s Instagram that she has a very different experience while training with former UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk. Moroz took to the social media platform to share a photo of herself and the Polish star, who she described as an “amazing athlete and person.”

With the help of the former champ, “Iron Lady” will be preparing for her long awaited return to the Octagon later this year. Moroz last fought in March 2020 when she became the first woman to defeat Mayra Bueno Silva. After canceled bouts against Montana De La Rosa and Taila Santos last year, Moroz saw a third consecutive bout scrapped last month when she was forced to withdraw from her fight against Manon Fiorot.

