Masvidal Eyes Dec. Return Against Title Contender, Edwards Volunteers

Leon Edwards still wants a piece of Jorge Masvidal.

This time, Leon Edwards wants to be the one being the “piecegiver” to the man known as “Street Jesus” after being on the receiving end of the famous “three-piece and a soda” special from two years ago.

This is not the first time Edwards has called for a Masvidal fight since that incident. He has lobbied to fight the Miami native constantly after getting hit with Masvidal’s spontaneous combo backstage at UFC Fight Night: Till vs. Masvidal in 2019. In fact, he even once reached a point where he challenged Masvidal to settle their beef in the streets! But each time a challenge was rendered, he was met with either silence or dismissal.

That may now change, though, after Edwards re-emerged with yet another challenge to Masvidal earlier today.

Jorge Masvidal Lists Return Expectations, Edwards Interjects

Thursday, during an extensive Q&A session with fans, Jorge Masvidal disclosed when he would like to return to the Octagon and what kind of matchup he is expecting.

December or earlier https://t.co/H6asTXHKVJ — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 29, 2021

Anyone that gets me to the title again. I don’t discriminate #supernecessary https://t.co/7YqvG0UjBt — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 29, 2021

“December,” Masvidal wrote in the first tweet, followed by “Anyone that gets me to the title again. I don’t discriminate,” in the follow-up tweet when asked who he’d like to fight.

Friday, Leon Edwards decided to put Masvidal’s non-discrimination policy to the test:

I’ll be ready in November or December. Stop with the excuses #backinblood https://t.co/JVcFyQihZu — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) July 30, 2021

“I’ll be ready in November or December. Stop with the excuses #backinblood,” Edwards wrote.

Edwards will almost certainly have the backing of Dana White for this bout, as the UFC boss has recently stated that this fight would make sense next. And if Masvidal wants an opponent who can fast-track him back into the title picture, a win over Leon Edwards, the current #3 contender who many believe should be fighting for the title next, would do just that.

Leon Edwards most recently defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 263 via unanimous decision. He is now looking to make it 2-0 on a BMF tour that ends with Jorge Masvidal. If successful, he would leave no doubt on who should be next to face the winner of the upcoming title fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington at UFC 268.

You can be sure that we’ll keep you posted on this developing story and if Edwards and Masvidal will finally settle their differences inside the cage.