Masvidal Scoffs At Challenge From “Little B*tch” Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal has responded to Leon Edwards’ offer to resolve their long-standing rivalry in the octagon, claiming the Englishman has “already turned down the fight.”

Edwards has long lobbied to officially settle his differences with Masvidal ever since being served the Miami-native’s “three-piece and a soda” combo backstage at UFC Fight Night: Till vs. Masvidal in 2019. Masvidal has, however, consistently turned down “Rocky’s” fight challenges.

Since that backstage stoush, it’s been a tale of wildly differing fortunes for the duo.

Masvidal skyrocketed to UFC stardom in his next fight with a five-second flying knee KO of Ben Askren. He subsequently went on to win the “Bad Motherf**cker Belt” against Nate Diaz, before challenging for the welterweight strap twice.

In his second attempt to defeat champ Kamaru Usman, Masvidal’s luck came to an emphatic end after being knocked out cold for the first time in his career. His welterweight ranking has since slumped from top contender to #7.

“Gamebred” has, however, capitalized off his stardom by launching his own bare-knuckle MMA promotion, the Gamebred Fighting Championship.

PHOTO: VANESSA CARVALHO/SHUTTERSTOCK

For Edwards, failing to land a fight with Masvidal has been the least of his problems. The advent of COVID-19 not only saw “Rocky” contract the virus but miss out on the opportunity to fight several times.

The Englishman was forced to sit on the sidelines for almost two years until making his return against Belal Muhammad in March. With that bout ending in a no-contest thanks to an accidental Edwards eye-poke, “Rocky” just couldn’t catch a break.

However, after winning his big-money fight against Nate Diaz in June, it seems the worm is turning for Edwards. The #3-ranked welterweight is now riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak, placing him as likely next in line for a title shot.

Jorge Masvidal Dismisses Leon Edwards Fight Yet Again

With champ Kamaru Usman set to face Colby Covington at UFC 268 in November, Edwards appears keen to land another big-money fight in the meantime. And this week, it seemed like circumstances were aligning for “Rocky” to do just that.

After Masvidal tweeted his intention to fight in “December or earlier,” Edwards responded that he’ll be ready to throw down with “Gamebred.” But Masvidal has since shot down the challenge, taking to Twitter to accuse Edwards of simply “chasing clout.”

Stop chasing clout you already turned down the fight you little b*tch. You just did an interview saying you don’t want it — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 30, 2021

“Stop chasing clout you already turned down the fight you little b*tch. You just did an interview saying you don’t want it,” tweeted Masvidal.

You can be sure that we’ll keep you posted on this developing story and if Edwards and Masvidal will finally settle their differences inside the cage.