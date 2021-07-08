Max Griffin: Carlos Condit Is A Legend, But I’m “The Legend Killer”

It sounds as though Max Griffin has gone and channeled his inner Randy Orton ahead of UFC 264.

For those unfamiliar with WWE superstar Randy Orton, one of the nicknames he has become globally known for is that of “The Legend Killer,” due to his tendency to knock off legends of professional wrestling throughout his two-decade career. And now, the UFC’s Max Griffin has gone and bestowed the “legend killer” moniker upon himself. In professional wrestling, that would be called “gimmick infringement.” In the world of mixed martial arts, it can be best described as fighting words.

This warning from Max Griffin is reserved for one of the most respected legends still active in the UFC, “The Natural Born Killer” Carlos Condit. And even though Griffin will look to figuratively kill the legend of Condit at UFC 264, that doesn’t mean he isn’t thrilled to share the Octagon with him, from one “killer” to another.

“I love it,” Griffin said in an interview with MMA News recently about this pairing. “He’s a real fighter, he wants to fight, he’ll bring it, he gets bloody, he’s in those wars, and he’s been with them all: GSP, Robbie, he’s fought everyone. So he’s a legend to me, but I’m ‘The Legend Killer.'”

Griffin had originally hoped to fight someone ranked for his next fight after defeating Song Kenan in March. But in another interview with MMA News last year after his victory over Ramiz Brahimaj, Condit was the name Griffin requested.

Now that Max Griffin will get what he asked for, he expects to make good on the opportunity with a finish in spite of many believing that’s too difficult an undertaking against someone as tough as Condit.

“I’m gonna finish him,” Griffin said. “And I’ve been real nasty lately, you ask anyone that’s trained with me. And all these guys can be finished. I finished some of the guys (who people say) ‘Oh, they can’t be finished, ehh.’ I’m different, bro. And they’ll see…

Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

““If you see how hard (Song Kenan) got hit, and he flew…he flew, hit the cage, and was unconscious for minutes. And it wasn’t just some little knockout punch. I mean, I have some serious power, and the more fun I’m having, the more it’s gonna fly. So to fight this guy Condit…I’m gonna beat him. I’m gonna beat him good and beat him in front of all the people.”

UFC 264 takes place this Saturday, July 10, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout between Max Griffin and Carlos Condit will take place on the preliminary card.

You can check out our full interview with “The Legend Killer” Max Griffin below!