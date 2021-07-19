Maycee Barber: Miranda Maverick Is An Earlier Version Of Me

Maycee Barber is excited to share the Octagon with Miranda Maverick.

This Saturday night (July 24), Barber will collide with Maverick. The bout will be featured on the main card of UFC Vegas 32. The action will be held inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Barber has lost her last two bouts after going 8-0 to start her pro MMA career. Many still believe that she has promise but “The Future” has another tough task in front of her. Maverick is riding a five-fight winning streak.

During a chat with the folks over at BJPenn.com, Barber expressed her joy in fighting Maverick. She believes “Fear The” Maverick is an earlier version of herself.

“I have seen a couple of her fights before she got into the UFC. Her debut was an early doctor stoppage win. Then she beat Gillian by decision and I finished Gillian,” Barber said. “I’m excited, Miranda’s tough. But to me, I think she is the earlier version of me that had just got into the UFC. We do have similar styles, we are both super tough but I’m the more mature fighter. I’m just excited about it and I feel great about it.”

UFC Vegas 32 will feature the return of former UFC Bantamweight Champion T.J. Dillashaw. The former 135-pound king has been sidelined due to a suspension handed down by USADA for EPO use. Dillashaw will collide with Cory Sandhagen, who has run through Frankie Edgar and Marlon Moraes in his last two fights. Dillashaw hasn’t competed since January 2019.