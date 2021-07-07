McGregor Gets Personal With Poirier, Posts DM Request From Wife

Conor McGregor is trying to stir the pot ahead of his third showdown with Dustin Poirier.

McGregor and Poirier will collide in a trilogy bout this Saturday night (July 10). The bout will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The score is even at 1-1 between the “Notorious” one and “The Diamond.” McGregor won their first encounter back in 2014, while Poirier got his revenge back in January.

In the buildup to their rematch, both McGregor and Poirier were cordial. McGregor even vowed to donate $500,000 to Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation. That plan went awry when McGregor and Poirier argued publicly about the details surrounding the donation. Instead, McGregor donated the money to the Boys & Girls Club in Louisiana.

Here’s what Poirier had to say about McGregor reneging on the donation.

“We thanked him because his team reached out fight week to initiate the process but ghosted us the past two months after the fight. My foundation has reached out 3 times since with no reply. We’ve moved past it! We will be announcing our next goal soon! It’s a big one.”

As a result, McGregor threatened to pull out of the trilogy fight but of course, the bout remains on.

“You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You f*cking braindead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid.”

The two have traded barbs in the past but now things have gotten more personal. McGregor has shared a DM request from Poirier’s wife, Jolie.

