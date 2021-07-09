McGregor Offers Proof Of Mrs. Poirier’s DM Request: “She Lyin’ To You”

Immediately following Thursday’s chaotic UFC 264 Pre-Fight Press Conference, Conor McGregor took a moment to prove his image of a direct message (DM) request from Dustin Poirier‘s wife is as real as it gets.

Dustin Poirier has said numerous times that he does not care about all the pre-fight drama and trash talk anymore. And his stoic disposition at the UFC Pre-Fight Press Conference amid McGregor’s rabid trash talk offers proof to back up that statement.

Speaking of proof, Conor McGregor decided to take the mental warfare into overtime and overdrive after the press conference concluded when he shared walkthrough evidence that Dustin Poirier’s wife, Jolie Poirier, sent him a DM request. McGregor felt the need to do this after Dustin Poirier implied that McGregor’s image of the request was a fabrication. You can check out McGregor’s thorough walkthrough below.

It has been often stated during the UFC 264 build-up that McGregor has ditched the “nice guy” version of himself to return to the trash-talking walking soundbite of old. After Dustin Poirier has repeatedly said that he has changed from the younger version of himself who was bothered by all the mind games and extracurriculars, McGregor is going out of his way to pull Poirier back to his former self as well.

Whether it’s still all business for Poirier or now officially personal, either way, he’ll have the opportunity to get his hands on Conor McGregor tomorrow night at the highly anticipated UFC 264.

