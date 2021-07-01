McGregor & Poirier Exchange “B**ch” Label Amid Takedown Dispute

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier engaged in a war of words again.

McGregor and Poirier are due for a trilogy fight on July 10. The lightweight collision will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The score between the two is 1-1 with McGregor picking up the first victory back in 2014 and “The Diamond” scoring a second-round TKO finish in the rematch back in January.

In the buildup to this fight, McGregor has challenged Poirier to not be the first one to shoot for a takedown in their trilogy fight.

First one to shoots a dusty bitch. pic.twitter.com/pO7WdCTsGu — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 18, 2021

“First one to shoots a dusty b*tch.”

Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Poirier responded by questioning McGregor’s insecurities.

Dustin Poirier responded to one of Conor McGregor's tweets with a twist of his own 😶 #UFC264



(via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/nmGFChU0vM — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 1, 2021

“How ’bout the first one to get taken down is a dusty b—-? This is mixed martial arts. Put it all together. It reeks of insecurity to me.”

The “Notorious” one fired back, slamming Poirier’s boxing skills, seemingly alluding to Poirier’s past implication that he’s the best boxer in the UFC.

Best boxer, my ass!

Shooting ass, shelling ass bitch. https://t.co/LstFtSylOb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 1, 2021

“Best boxer, my ass! Shooting ass, shelling ass b*tch.”

McGregor then doubled down, claiming that Poirier was no match for him when they were in the clinch.

Quick take for you and your team pal – You’s got pucked around in the clinch!

Elbows, knees, shoulders, fists.

Looking outside the cage for advice. #strikerturnedwreslter #dustybitch https://t.co/LstFtSylOb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 1, 2021

“Quick take for you and your team pal – You’s got pucked around in the clinch! Elbows, knees, shoulders, fists. Looking outside the cage for advice.”

There could be more at stake than pride with Poirier vs. McGregor 3. The winner could very well set himself up for a shot at Charles Oliveira‘s UFC Lightweight Title. Oliveira won the gold when he knocked out Michael Chandler back in May. Taking a look at the official UFC lightweight rankings, Poirier holds the number one spot while McGregor sits at the fifth position.

UFC 264 will also feature a welterweight collision between Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson. Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy, Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho, and Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya will also be a part of the UFC 264 card.