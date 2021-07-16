McGregor Presents Evidence Of Pre-UFC 264 Injury, Says He’s The GOAT

Conor McGregor has come forward with photographic evidence to prove that he was, in fact, injured prior to his UFC 264 trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier.

Now that McGregor let the cat out of the bag that he was injured prior to UFC 264 and that the UFC allegedly knew about it, he has decided to offer documentation to the public that chronicles his journey heading into UFC 264.

Conor McGregor prides himself on never pulling out of a fight, which is not something many fighters can say, but he also has a history of publicizing injuries or medical issues after a fight is over. One example of this was McGregor claiming to have a broken foot in his UFC 229 fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov long after the event had concluded.

Unlike with that case, McGregor is not waiting months or even weeks after the fight to disclose his pre-existing injuries. With so many people speculating on what led to his broken tibia at UFC 264, perhaps the superstar felt a strong urge if not obligation to set the record straight, which is what he did when issuing a video statement about the stress fractures in his leg before last Saturday’s pay-per-view.

Conor McGregor Delivers A Message To “Pull-Out Merchants”

Friday night, hours after releasing his video statement, McGregor took to social media to further document the injury he was battling ahead of the highly anticipated trilogy bout.

All you pull out merchants wouldn’t last 13 seconds in my world.

My 4 part Netflix docuseries coming soon has the entire bts.

“All you pull out merchants wouldn’t last 13 seconds in my world. My 4 part Netflix docuseries coming soon has the entire bts. I’m gonna title it ‘Mad Mac’s: Fury Road,'” McGregor wrote.

The always self-appreciating McGregor would then call himself the greatest of all time, implying that a unique and remarkable journey as a reason for this designation.

“Wouldn’t change my journey for no ones! The greatest of all time!” McGregor wrote.

According to the UFC 264 medical suspensions list, Conor McGregor could be out until early 2022, but of course that is only an estimate that is dependent on the recovery process.