McGregor Says Khabib Padded His Record, Khabib Has Chilling Response

There is no love lost between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor and Khabib have a long and storied history. At first, things were smooth. The two had taken a picture together and even exchanged pleasantries. McGregor predicted that Khabib would one day become the UFC Lightweight Champion, while “The Eagle” said the “Notorious” one would find success at 155 pounds.

Things turned ugly in a hurry between the two. Things went from bad to worse during the UFC 223 fight week in Brooklyn, NY. Khabib and his team confronted McGregor’s friend and teammate, Artem Lobov in a hotel lobby. This led to McGregor and members of his entourage attacking a fighter bus holding Khabib.

McGregor and Khabib finally shared the Octagon in October 2018. Nurmagomedov scored the fourth-round submission finish. He then hopped over the Octagon fence and charged at McGregor’s teammate, Dillon Danis in the crowd. Inside the Octagon, McGregor traded blows with members of Khabib’s team.

Nurmagomedov retired following successful title defenses over Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. During an interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, McGregor ripped Khabib’s decision to walk away from the sport.

“Where’s he gone though? Where’s he now?”

When Smith pointed out that Nurmagomedov is retired, McGregor had the following to say.

“Yeah, why? He went sprinting. He’s gone, sh*t his jocks, became fat and is roiding off. He’s done nothing in the sport. F*ck all he’s done in the sport.”

An ESPN producer chimed in, saying Khabib is undefeated. McGregor shared his theory on why that’s the case.

“Yeah, brilliant. And what? If he’s 13-0 fighting guys with three wins and six losses, it was his father’s shows. His father had the shows set up and he was fighting guys with two wins and eight losses. That’s his record up until he’s 20-0. He has three fights on the trot in the UFC that done him well, and then before that, it’s nothing. It’s pullouts, couldn’t make weight. That’s that, and now he’s gone.”

Never one to hold his tongue, Khabib offered a chilling response.

Khabib is a terrifying man pic.twitter.com/eHwbIMmneC — K  (@tinymma) July 8, 2021

“There is nothing better in this sport than bring your opponent to the deep ocean, let them know what they’re about, and let them tap.”

McGregor is set to do battle with Poirier a third time this Saturday night (July 10). The lightweight bout will headline UFC 264.