Bisping Believes Conor McGregor May Retire If He Loses At UFC 264

Michael Bisping knows the stakes are high for Conor McGregor at UFC 264.

In the main event of the pay-per-view card on Saturday, McGregor and Dustin Poirier are set to have their trilogy match. It’s an intriguing matchup and the Irishman has promised he will get back into the win column in a big way with a devastating KO.

However, for Bisping, he believes if Poirier does what he did in January and finished McGregor again, that might be the end of the Irishman’s time in the UFC.

“If he (Conor McGregor) loses, I think there’s a potential that he might retire. I really do,” Bisping said on a recent episode of Believe You Me (h/t MiddleEasy). “If he’s not going to be the champ, and that is a long way off, what is he going to do? He’ll always be the main event but is he just doing to do random fights against people that don’t mean anything? He’s made his money. He always said that he was going to get rich and get out. He’s certainly got rich. The last part is to get out. If he can’t beat Poirier and can’t fight for the belt anytime soon, then what?”

If McGregor does lose to Poirier on Saturday at UFC 264, he would drop to 1-3 in his last four in MMA and 1-4 in his last five if you include the loss to Floyd Mayweather in boxing. Another loss would hinder his star power as his time as a title contender would likely be over, yet the Irishman has a ton of confidence ahead of Saturday night.

UFC 264 goes down from the sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 10.

