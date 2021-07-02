Michael Bisping Provides Update On “A**hole” Assailant

Since former champ Michael Bisping got assaulted in New Orleans, he decided to let cooler heads prevail but gave an update on the person who attacked him.

Michael Bisping revealed on Sunday that he was recording with his phone on a public street when he was subsequently assaulted by a masked stranger. After the man had a problem with Bisping’s recording, he got in the UFC commentator’s face, at which point Bisping told the man to go away. Instead, the masked assailant punched Bisping.

The UFC Hall Of Famer took to Twitter to laugh off the incident, and his post made light of the assailant’s punching power.

was just assaulted 😂 guy got in my face for filming on a public street. I told him to go away and he punched me 😂was literally so soft I laughed at him,So funny that someone that acts so tough hits like such a bitch, I laughed and walked away. Man I’m mature these days 😂 — michael (@bisping) June 27, 2021

On Thursday, Bisping gave an update on the attacker and provided an additional picture. All in good fun it seems, as the color commentator for the UFC and BT Sport insisted that his friends need to inform him about his lack of punching power ASAP.

“same guy” Bisping posted.

Michael Bisping captured the middleweight title in 2016 in a rematch against Luke Rockhold. After winning the middleweight title, Bisping defended once against Dan Henderson and went on to lose the title in a super fight with Georges St. Pierre. After a quick turnaround to face Kelvin Gastelum in China, “The Count” got finished by strikes. Since that night, Bisping decided to step away from competing and transition to become a media personality.

It seems as though Bisping is taking the attack in good fun, but if there are any developments to this whacky story, certainly MMA News will keep you up to date.