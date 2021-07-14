Michael Bisping Believes Conor McGregor Should Fire Coach Kavanagh

Former champion turned commentator Michael Bisping thinks it’s time for Conor McGregor to make a change.

Conor McGregor suffered a loss and a broken leg at UFC 264. The loss was the third in his last four fights. Although the loss came from a doctor’s stoppage due to the broken leg, onlookers have been noticing that McGregor’s game seems to be off. One man who is calling for a change in McGregor’s camp is Michael Bisping.

Bisping was critical of McGregor’s performance but even more so of his coach John Kavanagh. Kavanagh spoke after the fight about the performance and the leg break. He seemed positive and happy with the way the fight was going until the injury, which Bisping finds very concerning.

“In terms of Conor McGregor,” Bisping told BT Sport (h/t scpm.com.) “Just like his coach John Kavanagh has this morning … he said, ‘Oh, I saw nothing that concerned me, I knew that in the second round we would get the knockout, nothing that I saw in there concerned me at all. Well, if that’s true, John Kavanagh, Conor should fire you immediately, because that was very concerning. You were on your back and you were getting dominated, and it was a 10-8 round.”

McGregor has been with Kavanagh since his early days of fighting. McGregor has been critical to putting Kavanagh’s SBG gym on the map. They had great success together over the years but many have been calling for McGregor to find a new camp after these two losses to Dustin Poirier.

McGregor has enough money and outside business ventures to keep him in the luxury lifestyle. He maintains that he loves fighting and will continue to do so as long as he can. His partnership with Kavanagh has been strong, although they did have their rough times and McGregor had on occasion trained elsewhere.

If a change could be useful, the time should be now. McGregor must first heal up and then assess his needs and desires going into his next fight. However, if boxing is next for him, then staying with Kavanagh could be a good decision.

Do you think Conor McGregor should change up his fight camp and coaches?