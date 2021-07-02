Michael Chiesa Feels He Deserves Title Shot Over ‘Sh*t Human’ Covington

Michael Chiesa isn’t thrilled about the idea of Colby Covington receiving the next crack at the UFC Welterweight Championship.

Chiesa is scheduled to share the Octagon with Vicente Luque at UFC 265 on Aug. 7. A win for Chiesa would see him crack the top five UFC welterweight rankings. It’s a pivotal fight for “The Maverick” and one that he thinks should earn him a title shot with a win.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, it isn’t likely that Chiesa will get his wish. UFC President Dana White has said that Covington will be next in line for a shot at Kamaru Usman‘s 170-pound gold.

During an appearance on Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast, Chiesa made it clear that he doesn’t think Covington deserves the title rematch (h/t Middle Easy).

“I think whoever wins between me and Luque should be next. I don’t even want to say the guy’s name, because you know who’s name I’m going to say next. I don’t this f—king guy should be able to win one fight in a year and sit on the sidelines.

“Think about the things that he says. He’s just out here offending people’s families, offending people’s religions. He’s just sitting on the sidelines making himself look like an a—hole. And not to mention, he didn’t even draw that many numbers. He thinks he’s this huge pay-per-view draw… F—k Colby Covington.”

Chiesa doubled down on how he feels about Covington, ripping “Chaos” as a human.

“I think he’s a fierce competitor, but I just think he’s a s—t human being. I think guys like me and Luque, and Leon Edwards, these guys that are actively fighting and trying to become number one contender, we should be rewarded with the opportunity to fight the champion.

“It shouldn’t be the guy that lost, and won one fight, and just sits on the sidelines. That’s not enough.”