Miesha Tate Vows To Fight Holly Holm Again Before Retirement

After claiming victory on her long-awaited UFC return, women’s bantamweight Miesha Tate says there’s “no doubt” she’ll face off with Holly Holm again in the future.

Tate ended her almost five-year hiatus from MMA with an impressive TKO win over veteran Marion Reneau at UFC Vegas 31 on Saturday. There was no ring rust to be seen on the a former UFC bantamweight champion, as she landed takedowns in each round and bloodied her opponent with some brutal ground and pound.

It was Tate’s first win since capturing the women’s bantamweight title against Holly Holm in March 2016, where she came from behind to choke out “The Preacher’s Daughter” late in the fifth round. Tate subsequently lost her title in her first defense against Amanda Nunes — who has kept the belt since.

Miesha Tate Says A Rematch With Holly Holm “Would Be Great”

Holly Holm hasn’t forgotten how her belt was snatched away all those years ago by Tate, having recently stated that she’d like to avenge her loss to “Cupcake.”

At the post-fight press conference, Tate responded to Holm, saying she’d be more than happy to share the octagon with her again — and that a rematch is a future certainty.

“I think a fight with Holly a second time would be great,” said Tate when asked if she’d be interested in fighting Holm. “There’s a lot of women in the division, so you know, name them all. I don’t know where I’ll come in at the rankings right now, but, you know, I’m never one to say that ‘I deserve this’ or ‘I deserve that.’ I understand that I’ve got to continue to climb, but whoever’s name is on that list to get to the top, like, that’s fine with me. And I’m sure Holly and I, I have no doubt about it, before I retire, her and I will fight again.”

What do you think? Are you happy to see the return of Miesha Tate?