Mighty Mouse Backs Up 2017 Words When Negotiating Dillashaw Fight

Demetrious Johnson is now practicing what he preached years ago when he was under negotiations to fight UFC Vegas 32 headliner T.J. Dillashaw

By the year 2017, people were either tired of seeing Demetrious Johnson dominate or they wanted him to face a step up in competition from the level many deemed to be far beneath him. Perhaps it was a mixture of both. Whatever the reason, many observers felt it was not a good look for Johnson to reject a fight against former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw. A fight against Dillashaw would have been the highest-profile fight of Johnson’s title reign and arguably his most unique if not difficult challenge during his uncompromising reign as featherweight king.

Demetrious Johnson vs. T.J. Dillashaw Controversy

Demetrious Johnson was hit with a wave of criticism for turning down Dillashaw, including from UFC President Dana White himself. However, what is often overlooked is that Johnson did not outright reject fighting Dillashaw.

Like many fighters past and present, Johnson felt that he should receive more money for what was essentially a superfight since Dillashaw was a former champion and not ranked at flyweight. While the subject of fighter pay is one met with zeal from many people within the MMA community, this did not spare Johnson from being criticized and widely accused of avoiding a difficult challenge.

Johnson also proposed that in lieu of getting a pay increase, Dillashaw should prove he can successfully make weight at 125 and win a fight at flyweight to earn a title shot. Despite this proposal, Johnson was still hit with unflinching criticism from both the general public and his detractors.

“Mighty Mouse” would eventually drop the title the following year in a razor-close split decision to Henry Cejudo, a man who proved to be every bit as talented and dangerous as Dillashaw. This would be Johnson’s last fight in the UFC before being traded to ONE Championship.

Demetrious Johnson Now Practicing What He Preached In 2017

Demetrious Johnson, Image Credit: ONE Championship

Johnson was able to swiftly climb the flyweight ranks of ONE Championship as expected before being upset in his title fight against champion Adriano Moraes in April. After being knocked out for the first time in his illustrious career, Johnson is showing that he was not all talk back in 2017. Because even now that he could lobby for an immediate rematch given his name and stature, he believes that a title shot should be earned, as was the case with T.J. Dillashaw years ago.

“At the end of the day, I feel there are other people who are more deserving,” Johnson told MMA Fighting. “Just because I have a name, it doesn’t warrant me a title shot. I’ve always been that way even when I was a champion. There’s guys like Yuya Wakamatsu, who’s put together a three-fight win streak. So for me, I’m not even focused on who my next fight is [against]. I know it’s going to be in the fall or wintertime. So for me, I’ll see what ONE Championship offers me and we’ll go from there. I mean I just got finished and I have no problem working my way back up.

“I’m not in a rush to become a world champion again. I’m just enjoying my time in mixed martial arts with the time I have left. We’ll see what happens. I’m not sitting here hoping or betting for one. I’m just chilling and seeing what comes my way.”

Should Demetrious Johnson’s stance on earning a title shot himself change the narrative surrounding the T.J. Dillashaw controversy in 2017?