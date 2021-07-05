Mike Perry: McGregor Can’t Beat Poirier Or Oliveira

UFC welterweight Mike Perry has given his prediction for the upcoming trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Having had their rematch less than seven months ago, the two lightweight stars will share the Octagon for the second time in 2021 at UFC 264 on July 10. Having turned down a championship opportunity in favor of another money fight with MMA’s biggest star, Louisiana’s Poirier will be hoping to move onto a fight for the UFC lightweight gold against Charles Oliveira with a second victory over McGregor.

But despite many writing off the UFC’s first-ever simultaneous two-division champion, McGregor will certainly be no walk in the park for the former interim champion. The Irishman will hope to have addressed the holes in his game and prove that he can still compete with the best in the UFC when he faces Poirier for the third time in his career.

But while admitting that he doesn’t know what progress McGregor has made in his pre-fight camp, Mike Perry has predicted that Poirier will repeat the result of UFC 257 when the pair meet again.

While speaking with Helen Yee, “Platinum” suggested that Poirier will have maintained his advantage over the Irishman heading into their trilogy bout.

“That’s a great fight. Man, I definitely think Dustin showed a lot last fight and I see him maintaining that and, you know, Conor getting tired again. I’m sure he’s training and all this but, you know, I don’t know what he’s gonna focus on. The calf kicks aren’t that big of a deal, we’ll see.”

Perry added that even if McGregor could get past Poirier, he can’t see the 32-year-old being able to beat current 155-pound champ Charles Oliveira. According to Perry, the idea that McGregor can return to his best is simply the stuff of imagination.

“I mean, we’re gonna rock with USA on that one and South Florida, that’s Dustin Poirier. I think he gets it done in the trilogy… I think that the imaginative idea of Conor McGregor coming back, beating Dustin, then becoming champion again over Oliveira, I don’t think he lands that shot on Oliveira man. I don’t think that that imaginative idea of him being as great as he once was again comes out.”

Alongside the abilities of “The Diamond,” Perry suggested that McGregor’s wealth and past achievements will hinder him from getting the job done at UFC 264.

“He’s made too much; he’s done too well, and I guess there’s a limit in this sport. I don’t know if I can get back either but damn it, I’ll get in there and throw some heat.”

The culmination of McGregor and Poirier’s memorable rivalry is just days away. Alongside the highly anticipated trilogy bout, the likes of Stephen Thompson, Gilbert Burns, Sean O’Malley, Carlos Condit and Niko Price will all be in action for the first UFC event of July.

Do you agree with Mike Perry’s UFC 264 prediction?