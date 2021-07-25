Miranda Maverick Releases Statement After Controversial Loss To Barber

Miranda Maverick has released a statement following her controversial split-decision loss to Maycee Barber at UFC Vegas 32.

Much to the shock and awe of many spectators at home and even color commentator and MMA legend Daniel Cormier, it was Maycee Barber, not Miranda Maverick, who had her hand raised in this UFC Vegas 32 main-card bout. In fact, according to MMADecisions.com, 22 out of the 22 collected media scores had it tallied the exact same way: 29-28 Maverick, with every one of the 22 most likely giving Maverick the first two rounds.

But as the saying goes in MMA, there are only three opinions that matter when it comes to win-loss records and win bonuses, and two of the three had the fight going Barber’s way.

Given how one-sided the public perception of the outcome was in contrast to the official results, the 24-year-old Maverick appeared to take the loss as well as could be expected judging by the statement she released after the fight:

“Only those who have been here know how much this hurts to post. I lost… no if, ands, or buts. I did not do enough and remained too inactive in the 3rd round, among other things. I’ll be back better every time working on various skills. I do not know the will of God, but I accept it graciously. Congrats to @mayceebarber. Hold my spot. I have a feeling we’ll meet again soon.”

Miranda Maverick entered the Octagon Saturday night as the #13-ranked flyweight in the promotion, one spot ahead of Barber (#14). Despite this minor setback, the future still looks promising for this bright suspect after her first UFC loss, especially if she carries on with the mental maturity present in the above statement.

