Mirsad Bektic Retires From MMA

UFC featherweight Mirsad Bektic has announced his retirement from MMA.

Bektic, who hasn’t fought since September of 2020, was recently moved to the former fighters section on the UFC’s website. Many thought that meant the once highly-touted prospect was released, however, Bektic ended up announcing his retirement from the sport.

“30-year-old UFC fighter Mirsad Bektic has finished his MMA career. After 10 fights in the UFC (6-4) the best fighter from Bosnia and Herzegovina decided to retire from MMA sports,” Triangle TV reports. “Bektic was one of the greatest potentials of the featherweight category and at one point he was the 6th ranked fighter in the category. He has a series of 3 defeated behind him, and everyone was shocked by the decision to end his MMA career at 30-years-old.

“Mirsad will remain in the sport as a coach and nutritionist,” the report adds. “We wish him a lot of luck and success in the new chapter and it remains a pity that we will no longer see him in the octagon and that he has not shown his full potential.”

The news may surprise many as Bektic is only 30-years-old and has been hyped up as a top prospect for years. He did flash his potential in wins over Lamas and when he was dominating Darren Elkins before “The Damage” pulled off one of the biggest comebacks wins in history. Regardless, it’s good to see that Bektic will remain in the sport as a coach.

Mirsad Bektic (13-4) is coming off three straight losses as last time out he suffered a submission loss to Damon Jackson last time out. Prior to that, he suffered a split decision to Dan Ige and suffered a KO loss to Josh Emmett. In his career, he does hold notable wins over Ricardo Lamas, Chas Skelly, and Godofredo Pepey.