Quote: Nate Diaz To Start His Own Fight Promotion Following UFC Career

Nate Diaz could be the next UFC fighter with aspirations of starting his own fight promotion, but not quite yet.

Nate Diaz is quite possibly one of the biggest names on the UFC roster. Along with Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and Khabib Nurmagomedov, Diaz is a household name. Diaz has something else in common with these high-profile fighters, he wants to start his own MMA or boxing promotion. The news of Diaz’s plans was revealed by his longtime training partner Chris Avila who spoke about this to SunSport.

“He has one more fight I’m sure lined up on his contract and then he’s going to be doing a lot of his own stuff after,” Avila said. “I know he’s got a lot of new plans. He’s going to be doing his own fight show, he might even headline his own fight. It might be boxing, MMA, but it will be a big fight. He’s only hoping to fight the biggest guys, whoever is there to fight, it’s going to be someone big.”

Nurmagomedov decided to walk away from the UFC and opened his Eagle Fighting Championship fight promotion recently. Masvidal started a bare-knuckle MMA promotion in his hometown of Miami. There is no doubt that Diaz could do something similar. He is very popular and has the talk behind him to continue to turn heads long after his fight career is over.

Look at Nick Diaz, he has been out of the sport for years, but as soon as he wants back in, he is front-page news. There is no doubt that UFC fighters can make much more money outside the promotion if the right opportunities come knocking. If Diaz were to retire and start a promotion and box celebrities on the side, he could do very well for himself.

“He’s going to get the whole Nick Diaz Academy on his own fight show, we need to show everybody that we’re the s–t,” Avila said. “We’ve got the best fighters out here in Stockton, most people know it but we’ve got guys primed and ready to go. We’ve got real fighters putting in real work and it’s time for us to get exposure.”

What do you think, does Stockton Fight Club have a nice ring to it?