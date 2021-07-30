Nicco Montaño Releases Statement After 7-Pound Weight Miss

Nicco Montaño has released a statement after missing weight by 7 pounds earlier today during the UFC Vegas 33 weigh-ins.

Nicco Montaño was all set to compete for the first time in two years in a scheduled bout against Wu Yanan at UFC Vegas 33. Unfortunately, that bout had to be canceled after Montaño missed weight by a shocking 7 pounds. Soon after the miss, Montaño released an official statement on social media, which you can read in full below:

I also want to say thank you to everyone at the UFC P.I. and Syndicate for believing in me and helping me get to this fight with more love and support than anyone could ask for. I truly felt the best I’ve ever felt going into this fight ❤️ pic.twitter.com/caZBtVUylh — Nicco Montaño (@NiccoMontano) July 30, 2021

Montaño’s statement did not specify whether she intends to remain in the bantamweight division or move up to featherweight, where there is a dire need for more talent.

Nicco Montaño is the inaugural UFC flyweight champion, but she was later stripped of the title due to the same weight-cutting issue that came back to rear its ugly head today. Montaño most recently competed in a loss against Julianna Peña at UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs. Ladd in 2019. She has a professional record of 4-3 and is 1-1 in the UFC after winning the 26th season of The Ultimate Fighter.