Nicco Montaño Releases Statement After 7-Pound Weight Miss

Nicco Montaño has released a statement after missing weight by 7 pounds earlier today during the UFC Vegas 33 weigh-ins.
Nicco Montaño was all set to compete for the first time in two years in a scheduled bout against Wu Yanan at UFC Vegas 33. Unfortunately, that bout had to be canceled after Montaño missed weight by a shocking 7 pounds. Soon after the miss, Montaño released an official statement on social media, which you can read in full below:
Montaño’s statement did not specify whether she intends to remain in the bantamweight division or move up to featherweight, where there is a dire need for more talent.
Nicco Montaño is the inaugural UFC flyweight champion, but she was later stripped of the title due to the same weight-cutting issue that came back to rear its ugly head today. Montaño most recently competed in a loss against Julianna Peña at UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs. Ladd in 2019. She has a professional record of 4-3 and is 1-1 in the UFC after winning the 26th season of The Ultimate Fighter.