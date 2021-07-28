Nick Diaz To Teach Self-Defense In Partnership With Stripchat

Nick Diaz is teaming up with adult cam website Stripchat to teach webcam models how to defend themselves in dangerous situations.

Nick Diaz is making his return to the UFC octagon on September 25th at UFC 266 to face former opponent Robbie Lawler in a rematch 17 years after their first fight. However, before he touches gloves with Lawler, the former Strikeforce welterweight champion wants to make sure cam girls get the self-defense lesson they need in order to protect themselves.

“I will be teaching important self-defense lessons and other sh*t to these cam girls so they can protect themselves if they are ever approached by unwanted creepy men,” Diaz said in the press release. “After we’re done with this training, I would advise against trying anything silly with these models.”

Through his Twitter, Diaz announced that July 31st will be the date for his master class on Stripchat. Diaz will stream at 8 pm PST, and the lessons can be viewed for free for anyone over the age of 18.

Secure the date, July 31, my self defense master class on Stripchat, click the link below for free tokens. https://t.co/StxyKk3Ng9 pic.twitter.com/8CmoDLdJrp — nick diaz (@nickdiaz209) July 26, 2021

Max Bennett, the VP of NewMedia at StripChat, announced the news with an official statement of the partnership with Diaz’s team.

“We are excited to partner with Nick and his team for the first-of-its-kind collision of world-class athletics and state-of-the-art live camming technology. We’ve built StripChat into the perfect platform for athletes to show off their skills to their fans in a way that feels more interactive, personal, and profitable. We hope that our beloved cam models pick up some sick self-defense skills from their course and Diaz will win over some new fans who will purchase his UFC 266 fight with Robbie Lawler.”

Are you going to tune in to Nick Diaz’s self-defense class?