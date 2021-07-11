O’Malley Cuts His Callout List Down To One Man After UFC 264 Win

The producer of “The Suga Show” has finished making his casting selection for its next big feature.

At UFC 264, Sean O’Malley didn’t get the highlight-reel KO he was hoping for, but he did put on another masterclass performance against late-notice replacement Kris Moutinho to open the main card.

O’Malley put on a striking clinic over Moutinho en route to a TKO victory with only 30 seconds to spare. The outcome was expected, with O’Malley listed as a -1000 favorite over the UFC newcomer. Those betting lines would be undoubtedly closer, perhaps even in favor of O’Malley’s opponent if he is paired up against whom he has in mind next.

O’Malley Identifies One Man Who Makes The Most Sense As Next Opponent

Following his victory over Moutinho, “Suga Sean” had four names in mind as potential next opponents: Petr Yan, Cody Garbrandt, Dominick Cruz, and Rob Font. After using the process of elimination, he determined that Font was the most realistic choice.

“I’m definitely not getting Petr. He’s fighting Aljo,” O’Malley began. “ I’m definitely not getting Cody. He’s going down to ’25. I don’t think Dominick will accept that fight. I think Rob [Font] will take it.”

Some may think this is an unrealistic callout, being that O’Malley is unranked while Font is ranked #3 in the division. But O’Malley begs to differ, with the budding superstar believing Font would have a lot to gain by defeating him.

“I don’t really see why not,” O’Malley said about Font’s acceptance of this hypothetical fight. “He beats me, he gets a title shot. That’s just how this game works. I’m the biggest draw at bantamweight right now. But if I don’t get it, I don’t care. I got 10 years of fighting. We’re gonna fight everyone. So I’ll probably fight towards the end of the year.”

Do you think a fight between Sean O’Malley and Rob Font makes sense?