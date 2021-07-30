Patricio ‘Pitbull’ & AJ McKee Separated After Heated Press Conference

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and AJ McKee got testy during the final pre-fight press conference for Bellator 263.

McKee will be challenging Freire for the Bellator Featherweight Championship. This bout will also be the final match in the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix. The action takes place this Saturday night (July 31) inside The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Since the tournament was announced, the favorites to go into the finals were “Pitbull” and McKee. The two have traded barbs in the past but it was more due to the competitive nature. Just ahead of fight night, however, things have gotten personal.

During a press conference hyping up this weekend’s action, things got heated when Freire said he’s going to stop McKee in front of his father. McKee fired back, saying he’ll sleep “Pitbull” in front of his wife and kids.

At this point, Freire got up and moved towards McKee, who was right there to meet him. After some more words were exchanged, McKee grabbed one of “Pitbull’s” belts, causing a commotion. Freire then stormed off.

See it for yourself courtesy of Showtime Sports.

Ahead of the big title showdown, McKee told MMA News’ own James Lynch that a victory over “Pitbull” would put him in the pound-for-pound discussion.

“I would say top 5 in the world. Me going out there and beating him in a notable fashion like I’m going to, it just kinda solidifies my undefeated record, that I’m the new wave, I’m the next generation.”

MMA News also spoke to Freire, who predicted a submission victory over McKee. He also believes if he can defeat McKee, he’ll solidify himself as the best featherweight in the world.