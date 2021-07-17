Paulie Malignaggi Would Still Fight Conor McGregor On One Condition

The feud between Paulie Malignaggi and Conor McGregor seems to have died down as of late but the “Magic Man” is still open to fighting the “Notorious” one on one condition.

The issues between Malignaggi and McGregor started back in 2017. Malignaggi, a former boxing world champion, had a sparring session with the Irishman. This was done to help the former UFC “Champ-Champ” prepare for a boxing match with boxing Hall of Fame elect Floyd Mayweather.

Things went south when footage was leaked of Malignaggi suffering a knockdown during the session with McGregor. Images were even posted of McGregor seemingly tagging Malignaggi at will. The “Magic Man” dared McGregor’s team to release the full sparring video to reveal the truth.

Over the years, Malignaggi and McGregor have traded barbs. There was a time when Malignaggi almost appeared to be obsessive over getting a fight with the “Notorious” one. He even had a bare-knuckle bout with Artem Lobov, McGregor’s friend, and teammate. These days, however, Malignaggi appears to be more mellow.

During an interview with SiriusXM Boxing, Malignaggi revealed that he’d only fight McGregor if one stipulation is agreed upon.

“I wouldn’t put it past anything but I don’t think Conor McGregor is ever gonna wanna fight me. The only way I would fight Conor McGregor is if it’s winner takes all at this point. I wouldn’t fight Conor McGregor, there wouldn’t be any kind of negotiations, it’s either winner takes all, or we don’t fight.

“At this point, he’s gotta be convinced he’s better. There’s more than enough money in the pot. He makes more money fighting me than fighting anybody else except maybe Jake Paul. So, I don’t anticipate him taking that kind of deal. There’s probably never gonna be a fight.”

Would you pay to see a boxing match between Paulie Malignaggi and Conor McGregor?