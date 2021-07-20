Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori A Possibility For Future UFC Event?

Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori could be on a collision course.

Costa and Vettori are coming off losses to the current UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya. Costa is currently the number two-ranked UFC 185-pounder, while Vettori holds the number four spot.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto has revealed that Costa’s manager, Wallid Ismail, wants his fighter to go one-on-one with Vettori in the near future.

Asked MMA manager Wallid Ismail (@WallidJfc) for an update on Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA). He said the fight he wants to make and is pushing UFC for is Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori). Both talk trash, fun matchup. Wallid is trying to make it from his end. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 19, 2021

The feeling appears to be mutual. Right after his loss to Adesanya, Vettori told BT Sport that he wants to share the Octagon with Costa.

“I would like to really destroy this drunk guy who can’t even stay off drinking. It’s ‘Borrachinha.’”

Costa responded with the following Twitter post.

I could fight this Moron if he show to fight like that. pic.twitter.com/xQnS3rcqaN — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 14, 2021

MMA manager, Ali Abdelaziz, represents Vettori and had the following to say on Ismail’s challenge.

“We ready, just call Mick Maynard.”

Costa was undefeated in his pro MMA career before running into Adesanya. “Borrachinha” has beaten the likes of Yoel Romero, Uriah Hall, and former UFC Welterweight Champion Johnny Hendricks.

As for Vettori, his five-fight winning streak was recently snapped. With that said, fight fans shouldn’t forget his victories over Kevin Holland and Jack Hermansson.