Pitbull & McKee Face Off & Address The Media Ahead of Bellator 263

We are one week away from the long-anticipated showdown between Patricio Pitbull and A.J. McKee.

Bellator 263 takes place one week from today on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from The Forum in Inglewood, California. The main event will be one of if not the most anticipated fight of the year for Bellator MMA thus far when the #1-ranked pound-for-pound featherweight champion Patrício “Pitbull” Freire defends his title against the 17-0 prospect turned franchise A.J. McKee.

Yesterday, the two came face to face and also shared some words with the media.

The Challenger Looks To Carry On Family History Of Champions

One week out from the biggest fight of his life, the challenger, A.J. McKee took a moment to go deep with reporters, tying in what this fight means for him as someone inspired by family (h/t MMA Fighting).

“In our house, we have a mural wall,” McKee stated speaking to MMA Junkie and other reporters outside of The Forum on Thursday. “My grandfather being a left-handed fighter, we called him ‘lefty’ – a boxer, and my father being a fighter, he has his world title, you know? So, we’ve got a picture of him on the wall and my Dad’s got his world title and we got a hand-painted picture of myself because there’s no world title.

“So, yeah, that’s the first step is becoming a world champion and continuing the legacy of being a champion.”

You can check out McKee’s open workout and full media scrum below.

The Champion Calls His Shot

In his media scrum, Pitbull gave a prediction for how the Bellator 263 main event will end, predicting that the fight will be over within two rounds. You can view the full media scrum from Patricio Pitbull below.

Face-Off

Finally, here is the face-off between the Bellator 263 headliners!

Bellator 263 Card

Here is the lineup for Bellator 263:

Main Card (9:00 PM ET, Showtime)

Featherweight Grand Prix Finals/Championship Bout: Patricio Pitbull(c) vs. A.J. McKee

Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Mads Burnell

Manny Muro vs. Usman Nurmagomedov

Brent Primus vs. Islam Mamedov

Chris Gonzalez vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Preliminary Card (6:00 P ET YouTube)

Ilara Joanne vs. Vanessa Porto

Daniel Carey vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov

Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Kiefer Crosbie

Brian Moore vs. Jared Scoggins

Johnny Cisneros vs. Joshua Jones