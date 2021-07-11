Poirier Says He’ll Fight McGregor Again, Whether In Octagon Or Street

The trilogy may have ended, but the rivalry between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor is far from over.

At UFC 264, Dustin Poirier walked away as the victor of his trilogy with Conor McGregor, but the ending was not without controversy. Though there is no dispute who the rightful winner of the fight was, there has already inevitably been discussion about how much of the win should be credited to Poirier and how much to circumstance, this after McGregor suffered an unfortunate leg injury that resulted in a doctor’s stoppage TKO victory for Poirier.

UFC President Dana White has expressed an interest in another fight happening between McGregor and Poirier at some point due to a lack of closure felt by the unfortunate ending of the bout. Poirier would also like to see McGregor in the Octagon again, or on the street, not because he believes the UFC 264 conclusion warrants another fight but because some of McGregor’s trash talk does.

“No, we are gonna fight again, whether it’s in the Octagon or on the sidewalk,” Poirier said at the UFC 264 Post-Fight Press Conference. “You don’t say the stuff he said.”

It would be easy to assume that Dustin Poirier is referring to some of McGregor’s comments made before and after the fight about Poirier’s wife, Jolie Poirier, but that’s not what Dustin took most personally.

“Nah, my wife’s solid as a rock. I’m not worried about that,” Poirier said. “That’s noise. He was saying that he was gonna kill me. You don’t say stuff like that, that he was gonna murder me. You don’t stay stuff like that. You don’t say stuff about people’s wives, either, but I know that’s zero chance. But there is a chance somebody could die, and you don’t say that. You don’t wish it on anybody, man.”

Poirier did indeed express after the fight that he hoped McGregor was able to make it back home to his beautiful family. Moments later, McGregor reminded Poirier that his wife was in his DMs before going on to call her a “hoe.”