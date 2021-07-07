Quote: Jake Paul “Calls Every Day” Trying To Get A Fight With Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz‘s training partner, Chris Avila, says that Jake Paul calls everyday to try and set up a fight with the Stockton native.

Paul’s crossover into boxing has gathered pace and attention in 2021, and he’s now targeting one of the UFC’s biggest names.

Diaz was last in action at UFC 263 last month. Against Leon Edwards inside Glendale’s Gila River Arena, Diaz was comfortably beaten on the scorecards. But, like usual, he entertained throughout and a last-minute rally ensured the loss did no harm to his reputation among the fans.

Image Credit: Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Despite stating that he wants to return to the Octagon quickly following his UFC 263 loss, that hasn’t stopped Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul continuing to push for a boxing bout with the 36-year-old.

In an interview with SunSport, Chris Avila, Diaz’s teammate, revealed the lengths Paul is going to in his attempts to convince the UFC star to enter the squared circle with him.

“He calls every day trying to get a fight with Nate,” Avila said.

Avila added that he thinks Diaz could be persuaded to meet either Paul brother in the ring if the money on offer was lucrative enough.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen with that too. That’s easy money right there. That would be something too… I don’t know what Nate’s thinking about with that, but money talks and I’m sure he’d be more than willing to box Jake Paul or Logan Paul.”

And despite the likes of Demian Maia, Matt Brown, and Michel Pereira calling out Diaz for the final fight on his current UFC contract, Avila has suggested that Diaz is eager to make the switch to boxing as soon as he can.

“He might have one more fight and then he’s planning on doing a boxing fight against someone that everybody knows… He’s either going to do boxing or MMA, or both. That’s what’s happening next, that’s coming soon.”

But before thinking of a fight with Diaz, Jake Paul will be preparing for his upcoming fight against former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley. Having knocked out fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA star Nate Robinson, and former ONE and Bellator 170-pound champion Ben Askren, “The Problem Child” is certainly facing a step up in opposition when he meets “The Chosen One” on August 28.

If the 24-year-old manages to get past Woodley, a matchup with one of the UFC’s biggest fan favorites could well await him in the future.

